Speaking to India Today, Karan Singh Grover revealed that he did not take the news of Devi’s health well. Devi was born with two holes in her heart, and she had to undergo surgery. He said, “(At the) beginning of every schedule, I felt like not going to work because it was very serious and to be away was very difficult. Also, I did not handle it very well. I was like water on the floor. I think it's because of Bipasha that I got the strength to kind of go through that and still be here. I really felt like, for me, death would be easier than going through that.”