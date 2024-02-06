Actor Karan Singh Grover started his career with television. Over the years, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry. Recently, he was seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where his performance was widely appreciated. In a latest interview, the actor opened up about how her daughter’s health had affected her. He revealed that he did not feel like going to shoot for the movie because her health discouraged her from doing so.
Speaking to India Today, Karan Singh Grover revealed that he did not take the news of Devi’s health well. Devi was born with two holes in her heart, and she had to undergo surgery. He said, “(At the) beginning of every schedule, I felt like not going to work because it was very serious and to be away was very difficult. Also, I did not handle it very well. I was like water on the floor. I think it's because of Bipasha that I got the strength to kind of go through that and still be here. I really felt like, for me, death would be easier than going through that.”
He thanked Bipasha Basu for being strong throughout Devi’s surgery because he lacked the strength. He mentioned that he had become emotionally weak when they were in the hospital with Devi. Karan Singh Grover continued, “At one point, I remember when we were at the hospital, and we were supposed to give Devi to the doctors, I just couldn't. I was like, ‘no’. It felt like I didn't have any hands or legs or feet or face. My wife is a lioness, she's a super strong person, but then as soon as she became a mother, she was a freaking God. She is something else. Also, thanks to all the surgeons.”
In an earlier conversation with Connect FM Canada, Karan Singh Grover spoke about how Hrithik Roshan and him bonded on being parents. Starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor, ‘Fighter’ released in theatres on January 25. The film has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally.