Karan Johar took to his social media to remember his father filmmaker Yash Johar on his 20th death anniversary. He shared a series of throwback pictures of Yash Johar with Bollywood celebrities and penned a long note where he mentioned his legacy and the relationship he shared with his father.
Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar shared a series of pictures of his father – Yash Johar. In one of the pictures, the late filmmaker is seen posing with a Filmfare Award. Other pictures show Yash Johar with Sridevi, Yash Chopra, Sridevi, and even Amitabh Bachchan. Remembering his father, Karan wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 20 years…My biggest fear was losing a parent… August 2nd, 2003, my father told me he had a malignant tumour… my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith… but the worst thing about instincts is that they never lie.”
In the same post, he mentioned all the good things that he had learned from his father. He continued, “I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful, and selfless man… he put his relationships above everything else… and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by.”
The post has fetched over 57K likes. Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Manisha Koirala, Manish Malhotra, Seema Sajdeh, and Delnaaz Irani among others commented on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “May his soul rest in peace. Also, he might not be here physically but he’s still watching you be a great father, and a great son, and creating a Dharma legacy so well. He must be super proud.” A second fan commented, “Sir was the Best. He will always remain in our hearts.” A third fan mentioned, “Prayers & Lots of good energy for this beautiful soul & also for all of u too. More strength to u @karanjohar ji.”
Yash Johar was known for producing films like ‘Dostana’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Gumrah’, ‘Duplicate’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’