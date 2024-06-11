Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Launch Usha Kakade's Production House, Welcome Her Into Industry

He also expressed his anticipation for UKP's first film, 'Vicky - Full of Love', underscoring his appreciation for Marathi cinema. Manish applauded Kakade for her foray into film production, saying, "I am absolutely looking forward to Usha's new venture. Just like in all other areas, Usha, under her banner, Usha Kakade Productions, is going to win all hearts.” The production house reflects Usha Kakade’s commitment to both the arts and humanitarian causes. In her address, Kakade expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries present. She underscored the importance of this new chapter in her life and her excitement about the potential of her production house to create inspiring and thought-provoking content. "I am thrilled to kickstart this venture and embark on a new journey as a producer. I am confident it will be successful with the blessings and good wishes of Karan Johar,” she said.