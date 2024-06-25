In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar reflected on ‘Koffee With Karan 8.’ He mentioned that the season had the most ‘boring rapid fire’ and believed no one deserved to win the hamper because of their responses. He also noted that he wants to change the format of the show to make it livelier in the next season. He said, “I was like, ‘Why am I even doing this?’ You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid-fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it? Now, I am like let's change the world of ‘Koffee With Karan’ with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness.”