Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, ‘Koffee With Karan’ is one of India's most-loved talk shows. The show is synonymous with celebrity gossip, fun, and even drama. In a latest interview, the show host confirmed that he will be returning with a new season of the chat show not this year, but in 2025.
In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar reflected on ‘Koffee With Karan 8.’ He mentioned that the season had the most ‘boring rapid fire’ and believed no one deserved to win the hamper because of their responses. He also noted that he wants to change the format of the show to make it livelier in the next season. He said, “I was like, ‘Why am I even doing this?’ You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid-fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it? Now, I am like let's change the world of ‘Koffee With Karan’ with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness.”
He continued, “So I took 2024 off. It’s going to be back 2025. Somewhere around the second half of 2025, we want to come back with a new syntax.”
In the same conversation, he mentioned that celebrities are not as honest as they used to be on the Koffee couch. He additionally also mentioned that if celebrities give honest answers, there are chances of him facing flak. Taking the example of Mahesh Bhatt, he said, “With the way Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers. But I think I would get into trouble. Like, you called him, and you got these answers. Why didn't you edit?”
‘Koffee With Karan 8’ premiered on Disney+ Hotstar with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Bollywood’s IT couple spilled the beans on their marriage and their dating. But they were trolled on social media for their dating choices. Following Singh and Padukone, the show saw an interesting lineup of guests including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.