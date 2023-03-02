Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Kapil Sharma On Working With Nandita Das In ‘Zwigato’: Knew This Was An Opportunity Of A Lifetime

From Filming in Bhubaneshwar to why he chose the film, Kapil Sharma opened up about his experience with ‘Zwigato’.

Kapil Sharma in Nandita Das' 'Zwigato'
Kapil Sharma in Nandita Das' 'Zwigato' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 3:30 pm

‘Zwigato’, which features Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles, is directed by Nandita Das. The film has already gained a lot of attention and praise even before its release. The trailer of ‘Zwigato’ was launched amid much fanfare on Wednesday in Mumbai, and Kapil Sharma opened up about his experience filming in the town of Bhubaneswar and why he chose to work on this project.

While talking about his experience during filming, Kapil said, "As we were filming in real locations around the city, there were certain things that reminded me of the times when I was not what I am today. The small things like the combined fragrance of food that's cooking in your and your neighbour's house. Just going around the city on the bike, which I thoroughly enjoyed. It is just lost now and I certainly miss it."

Further sharing his admiration for the director Nandita Das and her previous works, Kapil mentioned how he was already halfway convinced to work on the project when he learned that Nandita Das would be directing it. 

He said, "From the moment she approached me for the film  I knew that she would have something great in mind. She is someone who gives enough time to all her projects so as to properly convey the story in its true form. So when I heard the story of the film I knew that this was the opportunity of my lifetime. I am really thankful to both Nandita Das and Sameer sir for having faith in me to carry out this role."

Nonetheless, ‘Zwigato’ is a film that promises to be both heartwarming and thought-provoking. With a talented cast and crew and a compelling storyline, it is definitely a film to look out for. 

It is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Also starring Tushar Acharya, it will be released in theatres on March 7, 2023.

Art & Entertainment Zwigato Kapil Sharma Shahana Goswami Nandita Das
Visually told More

