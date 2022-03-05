Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Slams Munawar Faruqui On Judgement Day Episode of 'Lock Upp'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to host the first Judgment day episode of reality show 'Lock Upp' where she will be seen talking to the contestants.

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:06 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut returns to 'Lock Upp' a week after the premiere to assess the contestants' performance. Ranaut will be seen grilling the inmates on Saturday's episode, titled Judgement Day.

According to a report in Indian Express, on Saturday's episode, Ranaut can be seen slamming contestant, comedian Munawar Faruqui for creating his own content on 'Lock Upp' rather than giving content to the audience.

Responding to Ranaut's comments, Faruqui says, "I am who am, I can’t be fake and run the show."

Ranaut further tags contestant and actor Payal Rohatgi as "Nakhrewali" and says that her tantrums are the reason behind the contestant not being able to focus on the show.

In the episode, Kangana can be seen telling the contestants, "I follow the show literally everyday. So if you think I missed anything you’re absolutely wrong."

Ranaut tells contestant actor Nisha Pawal that she is proud of her for being a single mother during a conversation. Ranaut is seen bashing Swami Chakrapani for doing nothing in the game as the episode progresses.

The 'Manikarnika' actress gets nostalgic while speaking with the contestants, recalling her own journey and how her parents were not supportive of her career choice. She says, "My parents did not support me throughout my modelling career, it was difficult to cope up and move on with this fact."

The actress also adds, "The show 'Lock Upp' is the reflection of reality in the world, take it as it comes."

'Lock Upp' streams on streaming platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10:30 pm everyday. The Judgement Day episode airs on the weekends.

