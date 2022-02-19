Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Views About Kid Imitating Alia Bhatt As Gangubai

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for speaking her mind without equivocation, is collaborating with filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on a fearless reality show called 'Lock Upp.' She recently shared a post of a child imitating actress Alia Bhatt's dialogue from the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on social media.

When asked about it at a press conference, she expressed her thoughts openly saying, “If I am talking about the kids of 6 to 7 years old, who are getting exploited, so I don't think it is to harm anybody, in terms of the business or money that they are going to make. It is in the interest of the girl children that were being exploited to imitate to do the TikTok videos or to imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. Social media should not only be used to use filters or put your fancy clothes on. It should be a place where people can give opposing views.”

The video of a small girl has been doing rounds on social media where the kid can be seen imitating one of the scenes from Bhatt's upcoming release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Ranaut further said that a child imitating a scene like this looked wrong to her and she has every right to voice her opinion.

“The presence of opposition is so important in every field. It is not just politics. If there is no opposition then what is there. I am not in my authority, I am not going to jail them. I am just putting my opinion that this looks wrong to me. You think that just because is it is not in their interest of making money, my voice should be shut. So just because it doesn't serve any bodies purpose economically, my voice should be shut. I am not saying that I am right or they are wrong. But I am saying that I should have the freedom to say.”

Ranaut’s upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp’ is set to premiere from February 27. Online streaming platform ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24X7 on their respective platforms, allowing viewers to interact with the contestants directly.

The actress was last seen in late politician Jayalalithaa's biopic ‘Thalaivi’ which was released in September 2021.