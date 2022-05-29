Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth Ahead of Vikram's Release

Actor Kamal Haasan met superstar Rajinikanth recently in Chennai. Haasan and Rajinikanth have established themselves in an iconic manner in Indian cinema and their pictures together on social media created waves of excitement amongst fans.

Haasan is currently promoting his upcoming action flick across the country. 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars powerhouse performers Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

In the meeting, Rajinikanth was seen in a white shirt and mundu, wheras Haasan wore a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. Kanagaraj, who was also present at the meeting, uploaded the pictures on his social media account.

The trailer of the action flick was released a few days back and received positively by the audience. The trailer also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where Haasan was one of the representatives from India's film fraternity.

'Vikram' also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod, and Gayathrie in prominent roles. The tunes for this much-anticipated drama have been given by Anirudh Ravichander. Girish Gangadharan is the Cinematographer of the flick and Philomin Raj is the editor. Furthermore, the stunt choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu have helmed the intense action scenes in Vikram.