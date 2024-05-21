K Drama

Vibe's Yoon Min-soo And His Wife Kim Min-ji Make Divorce Announcement After 18 Years Of Marriage

Yoon Min-soo and Kim Min-ji tied the knot in 2006. The couple have now parted ways after 18 years of marriage.

Major9
Yoon Min-soo Photo: Major9
info_icon

Popular Korean singer Yoon Min-soo, often recognized as the father of Yoon Hoo, is currently navigating a divorce. On May 21, the singer’s estranged wife, Kim Min-ji, publicly revealed their choice to separate after 18 years of marriage. She explained that the couple had recently come to a mutual understanding to proceed with a divorce, as they felt it would be the best decision for the family.

Kim Min-ji took to her social media handle to express, through a heartfelt caption, the journey she and the K-Pop singer have gone through together and the reasons behind their decision to split up. She stated, “Yoon Hoo’s father and I met when we were young and got married. We’ve tried our best to stay together through tough and happy times and maintain our family relationship, but it has become too difficult for both of us, so we have decided to end it here.”

She further emphasized that despite their decision to part ways, both she and the singer are committed to prioritizing their son’s well-being. “Even though we are parting ways, we have trust and respect for each other and will continue to do our best as Yoon Hoo’s parents. We kindly ask that you refrain from making any speculations or assumptions.”

Take a look at the post here with the image of the moon against the backdrop of a sunset.

Yoon Min-soo holds a prominent position as one of the country’s leading ballad singers, particularly known for his role as a member of the legendary duo, Vibe. In June 2006, he exchanged vows with Kim Min-ji, and the two welcomed their child, Yoon Hoo, in November of the same year. The family’s fame soared when they became participants on MBC’s ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’ from 2013 to 2015, further solidifying their presence in the public eye and earning widespread acclaim.

