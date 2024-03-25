Art & Entertainment

Juno Awards 2024 Full Winner’s List: Tate McRae, Tobi, Aysanabee, The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin Win Big – View Pics

Unlike previous years, this year’s Juno Awards saw numerous artistes winning multiple awards. Here’s the full winners list and also taking you through some of the best glimpses from the awards night.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

The Juno Awards 2024 were handed out and this year had some of the biggest names winning some of the biggest awards. We have seen in Juno Awards every year that a single album, song or artiste ends up sweeping a lot of awards, but that wasn’t the case this year. Many won numerous awards. Tate McRae, Tobi, Aysanabee, the Beaches and Charlotte Cardin ended up winning big.

Here’s taking a look at the full list of winners for the Juno Awards 2024:

TikTok Juno Fan Choice

Karan Aujla

Single of the year

"Greedy," Tate McRae

International album of the year

SOS, SZA 

Album of the year

99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin 

Artist of the year

Tate McRae 

Group of the year

The Beaches

Breakthrough artist of the year

Talk

Breakthrough group of the year

New West 

Songwriter of the year

Aysanabee: "Alone" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean); "Here and Now" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman); "Somebody Else" (co-songwriters Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka). 

Country album of the year

Ahead of Our Time, James Barker Band 

Adult alternative album of the year

Multitudes, Feist 

Alternative album of the year

Here and Now, Aysanabee 

Pop album of the year

99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin 

Rock album of the year

Blame My Ex, the Beaches 

Vocal jazz album of the year

Our Roots Run Deep, Dominique Fils-Aimé 

Jazz album of the year (solo)

Day Moon, Christine Jensen 

Jazz album of the year (group)

Cry Me a River, Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band

Instrumental album of the year

When we were that what wept for the sea, Colin Stetson 

Francophone album of the year

En concert avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc), Les Cowboys Fringants & l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal 

Children's album of the year

Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4, James Ehnes 

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas, Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by Jacques Lacombe 

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Il Ponte di Leonardo, Constantinople 

Classical composition of the year

Don't Throw Your Head in Your Hands, Nicole Lizée 

Rap album/EP of the year

Panic, Tobi 

Dance recording of the year

"Need Your Love," Felix Cartal and Karen Harding 

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

Never Enough, Daniel Caesar 

Reggae recording of the year

Dread, Kirk Diamond & Finn 

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Inuktitut, Elisapie 

Contemporary roots album of the year

Stand in the Joy, William Prince 

Traditional roots album of the year

The Breath Between, David Francey 

Blues album of the year

Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Arrow, K-Anthony 

Global music album of the year

Okantomi, Okan 

Jack Richardson producer of the year 

Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus (co-producers Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus); "What Now," Brittany Howard (co-producer Brittany Howard).

Recording engineer of the year

Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus; "What Now," Brittany Howard.

Album artwork of the year

Nicolas Lemieux (art director), Mykaël Nelson (designer and illustrator), Albert Zablit (photographer): Riopelle Symphonique, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal.

Music video of the year

"Demons," Ethan Tobman (Allison Russell) 

Electronic album of the year

Infinity Club, Bambii 

Metal/hard music album of the year

As Gomorrah Burns, Cryptopsy 

Adult contemporary album of the year

Heavy Lifting, Amanda Marshall 

Comedy album of the year

A Lylebility, Kyle Brownrigg 

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

"Hello," Aqyila 

Rap single of the year

"Someone I Knew," Tobi

Underground dance single of the year

"Call My Name," Blond:ish 

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year

Sing. Pray. Love., Joel Wood 

Here’s taking a quick look at a few glimpses from the awards night:

Advertisement

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Shawn Everett poses with the Juno Award for Jack Richardson Producer of the Year during the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Members of The Beaches pose with the Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year during the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Young
info_icon

Venus arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Young
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Nicholas Durocher, right, who goes by the stage name Talk, arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Young
info_icon

Allison Russell arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Young
info_icon

Jah’Mila arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Young
info_icon

Alexa Dirks, professionally known as Begonia, arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Nelly Furtado performs during the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Charlotte Cardin accepts the award for Album of the Year at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Elliot Page speaks prior to Tegan and Sara, not shown, accepting the humanitarian award at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Maestro Fresh Wes receives the trophy signifying his induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Nelly Furtado performs at the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Talk receives his award for breakthrough artist of the year at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

William Prince, left to right, Julian Taylor, Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Shawnee Kish and Logan Staats perform a tribute to Robbie Robertson at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Kylie Millier, left, and Leandra Earl of The Beaches share a kiss on stage as they perform at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Karan Aujla accepts the fan’s choice award at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Juno Awards 2024
Juno Awards 2024 Photo: Darren Calabrese
info_icon

Charlotte Cardin performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra