Juno Awards 2024 Full Winner’s List: Tate McRae, Tobi, Aysanabee, The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin Win Big – View Pics

The Juno Awards 2024 were handed out and this year had some of the biggest names winning some of the biggest awards. We have seen in Juno Awards every year that a single album, song or artiste ends up sweeping a lot of awards, but that wasn’t the case this year. Many won numerous awards. Tate McRae, Tobi, Aysanabee, the Beaches and Charlotte Cardin ended up winning big.