Juno Awards 2024 Full Winner’s List: Tate McRae, Tobi, Aysanabee, The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin Win Big – View Pics

The Juno Awards 2024 were handed out and this year had some of the biggest names winning some of the biggest awards. We have seen in Juno Awards every year that a single album, song or artiste ends up sweeping a lot of awards, but that wasn’t the case this year. Many won numerous awards. Tate McRae, Tobi, Aysanabee, the Beaches and Charlotte Cardin ended up winning big.
Here’s taking a look at the full list of winners for the Juno Awards 2024:
TikTok Juno Fan Choice
Karan Aujla
Single of the year
"Greedy," Tate McRae
International album of the year
SOS, SZA
Album of the year
99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin
Artist of the year
Tate McRae
Group of the year
The Beaches
Breakthrough artist of the year
Talk
Breakthrough group of the year
New West
Songwriter of the year
Aysanabee: "Alone" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean); "Here and Now" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman); "Somebody Else" (co-songwriters Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka).
Country album of the year
Ahead of Our Time, James Barker Band
Adult alternative album of the year
Multitudes, Feist
Alternative album of the year
Here and Now, Aysanabee
Pop album of the year
99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin
Rock album of the year
Blame My Ex, the Beaches
Vocal jazz album of the year
Our Roots Run Deep, Dominique Fils-Aimé
Jazz album of the year (solo)
Day Moon, Christine Jensen
Jazz album of the year (group)
Cry Me a River, Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band
Instrumental album of the year
When we were that what wept for the sea, Colin Stetson
Francophone album of the year
En concert avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc), Les Cowboys Fringants & l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
Children's album of the year
Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4, James Ehnes
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas, Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by Jacques Lacombe
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Il Ponte di Leonardo, Constantinople
Classical composition of the year
Don't Throw Your Head in Your Hands, Nicole Lizée
Rap album/EP of the year
Panic, Tobi
Dance recording of the year
"Need Your Love," Felix Cartal and Karen Harding
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
Never Enough, Daniel Caesar
Reggae recording of the year
Dread, Kirk Diamond & Finn
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
Inuktitut, Elisapie
Contemporary roots album of the year
Stand in the Joy, William Prince
Traditional roots album of the year
The Breath Between, David Francey
Blues album of the year
Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
Arrow, K-Anthony
Global music album of the year
Okantomi, Okan
Jack Richardson producer of the year
Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus (co-producers Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus); "What Now," Brittany Howard (co-producer Brittany Howard).
Recording engineer of the year
Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus; "What Now," Brittany Howard.
Album artwork of the year
Nicolas Lemieux (art director), Mykaël Nelson (designer and illustrator), Albert Zablit (photographer): Riopelle Symphonique, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal.
Music video of the year
"Demons," Ethan Tobman (Allison Russell)
Electronic album of the year
Infinity Club, Bambii
Metal/hard music album of the year
As Gomorrah Burns, Cryptopsy
Adult contemporary album of the year
Heavy Lifting, Amanda Marshall
Comedy album of the year
A Lylebility, Kyle Brownrigg
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
"Hello," Aqyila
Rap single of the year
"Someone I Knew," Tobi
Underground dance single of the year
"Call My Name," Blond:ish
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
Sing. Pray. Love., Joel Wood
Here’s taking a quick look at a few glimpses from the awards night:
Shawn Everett poses with the Juno Award for Jack Richardson Producer of the Year during the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Members of The Beaches pose with the Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year during the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Venus arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Singer-songwriter Nicholas Durocher, right, who goes by the stage name Talk, arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Allison Russell arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Jah’Mila arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Alexa Dirks, professionally known as Begonia, arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Nelly Furtado performs during the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Charlotte Cardin accepts the award for Album of the Year at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Elliot Page speaks prior to Tegan and Sara, not shown, accepting the humanitarian award at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Maestro Fresh Wes receives the trophy signifying his induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Nelly Furtado performs at the Juno Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Talk receives his award for breakthrough artist of the year at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
William Prince, left to right, Julian Taylor, Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Shawnee Kish and Logan Staats perform a tribute to Robbie Robertson at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Kylie Millier, left, and Leandra Earl of The Beaches share a kiss on stage as they perform at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Karan Aujla accepts the fan’s choice award at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Charlotte Cardin performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.