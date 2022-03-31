Actor John Abraham has opened up on how much it hurts him when a producer asks him to include an ‘item number’ in his film. The actor said that he prefers that the music of his films sticks to the narrative. But, many of his movies do include ‘dance numbers’, mostly performed by actress Nora Fatehi.



An ‘item number’ is basically an extra addition to the movie to get the added attention of audiences. It is usually performed by a female dancer who has no role as a character in the film. Usually, they wear glamorous clothes and are seen performing at a dance bar for men. Many Bollywood actresses have done ‘item numbers’ in films over the years. The list includes Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others.



As reported by the Hindustan Times, Abraham said that he does not prefer including these songs in his movies, in a new interview. While talking to Tried and Refused Productions, Abraham said, “Some of my music has been great. Jism, for me, is still my most favourite album. I think I have accidentally got very nice songs. But I have also got extremely bad songs. For me the real dagger that pushes me down is when I am told that I have to have an item song in a film. And I don't want to sound condescending towards it but that kills me. That really breaks me.”



The interviewer then asked Abraham that one can see it on Abraham’s face in the video, the actor said, “That’s me walking painfully by.”



Abraham’s recent releases had dance numbers by Nora Fatehi. The films included ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, ‘Rocky Handsome’ and ‘Batla House’. Abraham will be seen in ‘Attack’ that releases on April 1.