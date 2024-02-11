'Jharkhand Mein Mahila Hockey': A Vivid Exploration Of Tribal Talents

The word Jharkhand literally means the land of bushes, trees and forests. Its geographical and demographic differences from Bihar inspired the movement for the formation of a separate state Jharkhand which became a reality in 2000. The movement was initiated and run mainly by the tribal communities of the region, though the non tribal communities also rendered their valuable contributions and support to the movement. The population of Jharkhand however is now is heterogeneous since it became home to different tribal communities. Their culture, languages, rituals and lifestyle resemble their close relationship with mother nature.

The tribal youth in Jharkhand excel in games and sports, and hockey and archery have always been their first choice. Hockey runs in their veins. They in general, and the tribal girls in particular, have set their own milestones in hockey but, sadly enough, their struggles and achievements have never been documented properly. We do find some details in magazines, newspapers and in some other sources but their focus was scattered. Such literary works tried to cover the whole scenario of games and sports in a nutshell. So, there was a complete lack of any authentic work on women's hockey in Jharkhand and the achievements of the tribal girls in this field. The book Jharkhand Mein Mahila Hockey is written by local researcher and writer Dr Shahnawaz Quraishi who has had a long career as a sports journalist. The book encircles not only the evolution of hockey and women's hockey but also traces its history in Jharkhand. An added advantage of the book comes in the form of its preamble and introduction written by Padma Shri awardee Balbir Dutt and Harivansh, the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha respectively. Mr Dutt, the highly revered journalist and author is a witness to the journey of women hockey players in Jharkhand. Harivansh ji has had a long and proud career in the field of journalism before joining politics and has felt the glooms and glory of the tribal arena. Their views and sentiments matter a lot for a reader.

The very first chapter of the book, "Itihas ke Jharokhey Se", tells us about the struggling era of women's hockey in erstwhile Bihar, that is now Jharkhand. Further chapters depict the stories of the brilliant success of the tribal girls, the difficulties and hardships faced by them, be it the lack of cooperation and support from their families and society or scarcity of resources. But, in spite of the grim situations, the tribal girls never lose their courage and achieve brilliant success in the international arena.