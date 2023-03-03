Jaya Bachchan Poses For The Paparazzi, Explains Why She Gets Angry When They Photograph Her

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has often been caught at loggerheads with paparazzi but she took everyone by surprise recently when she obliged for photos and videos to them. Not just that, she even posed for the pictures for the shutterbugs as she attended celebrity designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s fashion film premiere.

Bachchan even opened up to them and tried to make them understand why she gets angry at times. She said, “Dekha hass rahi hun (See, I am smiling).” In another video, she explains, “Jab aisa hota hai na, toh main photo dene ko taiyaar hun (When it is like this, I am ready to give pictures),” thereby giving credit to the photographers who were standing in a queue and waiting for the celebrities to arrive. She added, “But jab kuch personal hota hai aur app log chup kar photo lete ho, merko acha nahi lagta (I don’t like it when you people hide and click pictures and intrude on my privacy).”

Soon, a member of the paparazzi asks a photographer to shut the video mode, to which Bachchan, with a smile, told him, “Main taiyyar hun (I am ready).”

Bachchan also posed for pictures with Sandeep Khosla, and recognised a photographer who had been clicking her pictures for years.