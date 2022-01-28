Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has opposed the transfer petition filed by actress Kangana Ranaut in Dindoshi court and has filed a reply in the court through advocate Jay K Bharadwaj.

As reported by India Today, Akhtar stated that Ranaut's plea was "devoid of all merits and is liable to be dismissed at the very threshold and the same is only filed to delay the proceedings before the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate (MM), Andheri Court, Mumbai." Ranaut is requesting that Akhtar's plea be transferred from the 10th Magistrate Court to another court. On Thursday, January 27, her case was scheduled for hearing before Judge Shridhar M Bhosle. Both lawyers, Rizwan Siddiquee and Bharadwaj, were present, and the court said if it was acceptable to both sides, then the issue may be decided “without going into the merits of the case".

While Siddiquee agreed to it, Bharadwaj opposed by saying, "we have serious objections against the plea and we want to argue the case on merits."The court has now decided to keep the case for arguments on merits on February 4, 2022.

The sessions court had earlier dismissed Ranaut's appeal for transfer of proceedings to another court. The ‘Manikarnika’ actress had filed a "Revision Application" under Section 397 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

After Ranaut's frequent absences, the Andheri Magistrate issued a notice to Ranaut that if she does not appear for the next hearing, an arrest warrant will be issued against her. Ranaut was also given one more chance to appear before the court, which also stated that if she does not appear, a bailable warrant will be issued against her.

In November 2020, Akhtar filed a defamation suit against Ranaut after she made false and defamatory claims against him in a television appearance.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie 'Thalaivii'. Ranaut is now gearing up for her next movie ‘Dhaakad’, an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release which has now been postponed to May 2022.