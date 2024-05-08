Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya

It was only recently in April that Janhvi Kapoor publicly confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor Wedding Rumours
Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor is keeping a tight lid on rumours swirling around her personal life, especially after her relationship confirmation with long-time rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Despite the spotlight on their romance, she has remain tight-lipped. So, when a paparazzi page hinted that the two are taking it to the next level, Kapoor swiftly shut down the speculation with a brief yet humorous retort.

A paparazzo page on Instagram recently stirred up the rumuor mill with claims that the actress, donning a gold saree, will exchange vows with Pahariya at the iconic Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The couple, often spotted together in public, shares a penchant for visiting the Temple, adding fuel to the speculation.

Advertisement

Swiftly addressing the rumours, the ‘Devara’ actress, with a touch of humour, commented, “Kuch bhi (What even).” Her witty retort garnered a flurry of reactions from fans, who flooded the comment section with laughing face emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoors Reaction to Wedding Rumours
Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction to Wedding Rumours Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It was only recently in April that she publicly confirmed her relationship with Pahariya. The actress made a subtle yet significant statement at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s production, ‘Maidaan.’ She adorned a custom-made necklace featuring her boyfriend’s nickname, ‘Shikhu,’ which served as a public declaration of their bond. This sweet gesture captured the attention of many, solidifying their relationship status.

Janhvi and Shikhar - Instagram
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya As She Flaunts His Name Necklace At 'Maidaan' Screening

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

Earlier this year, on an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Kapoor inadvertently spilled the beans about her relationship when she named three people on her speed-dial list, “Papa, Khushu, and Shiku.” Her spontaneous response quickly garnered attention and sparked rumours about a potential patch up for the two.

Kapoor and Pahariya had previously been in a relationship, but for reasons undisclosed, they went their separate ways. However, it appears that they have recently reignited their romance. Their rekindled relationship has been evident through their frequent public appearances together.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rain Havoc: 7 Killed In After Wall Collapses In Hyderabad
  2. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  3. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  4. AAP Student Wing Workers Detained For Sloganeering Against Kejriwal's Arrest During IPL Match
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali On Whether Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Break-Up Affected 'Jab We Met'
  2. Watch: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa Shares Heart-Warming Interaction With Shah Rukh Khan
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Sharad Kelkar's Evolution From Small-Town Boy Who Stammered To Voice Of Baahubali
  5. Diana Penty Professes Pet Love, Says 'My Dog Victoria Is My Happy Place'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. DC Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Indian Trio To Compete At Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: Preview, Contenders, Prize Money
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Rudy Gobert Voted Defensive Player Of The Year For Fourth Time
  5. Dortmund Enter Champions League Final: BVB Have Made Up For Last Season's Failure - Terzic
World News
  1. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  2. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  3. Israel Seizes Gaza's Vital Rafah Crossing, But The US Says It Isn't The Full Invasion Many Fear
  4. TikTok Sues US Government Over 'Unconstitutional' Law To Ban Social Media Platform
  5. Day After Russia Announces Nuclear Drills, Belarus Launches Military Drills
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Andhra Today; Uddhav Slams BJP, Says They Want Over 400 Seats To Change Constitution
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges