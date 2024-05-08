Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor is keeping a tight lid on rumours swirling around her personal life, especially after her relationship confirmation with long-time rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Despite the spotlight on their romance, she has remain tight-lipped. So, when a paparazzi page hinted that the two are taking it to the next level, Kapoor swiftly shut down the speculation with a brief yet humorous retort.
A paparazzo page on Instagram recently stirred up the rumuor mill with claims that the actress, donning a gold saree, will exchange vows with Pahariya at the iconic Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The couple, often spotted together in public, shares a penchant for visiting the Temple, adding fuel to the speculation.
Swiftly addressing the rumours, the ‘Devara’ actress, with a touch of humour, commented, “Kuch bhi (What even).” Her witty retort garnered a flurry of reactions from fans, who flooded the comment section with laughing face emoticons.
It was only recently in April that she publicly confirmed her relationship with Pahariya. The actress made a subtle yet significant statement at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s production, ‘Maidaan.’ She adorned a custom-made necklace featuring her boyfriend’s nickname, ‘Shikhu,’ which served as a public declaration of their bond. This sweet gesture captured the attention of many, solidifying their relationship status.
Earlier this year, on an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Kapoor inadvertently spilled the beans about her relationship when she named three people on her speed-dial list, “Papa, Khushu, and Shiku.” Her spontaneous response quickly garnered attention and sparked rumours about a potential patch up for the two.
Kapoor and Pahariya had previously been in a relationship, but for reasons undisclosed, they went their separate ways. However, it appears that they have recently reignited their romance. Their rekindled relationship has been evident through their frequent public appearances together.