Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor is keeping a tight lid on rumours swirling around her personal life, especially after her relationship confirmation with long-time rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Despite the spotlight on their romance, she has remain tight-lipped. So, when a paparazzi page hinted that the two are taking it to the next level, Kapoor swiftly shut down the speculation with a brief yet humorous retort.