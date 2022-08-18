Jacqueline Fernandez Says She Is 'Strong, Powerful' After ED Names Her As Accused In Money Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to share a note for herself after she was named in a chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case, linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. "Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it," Fernandez posted.

The actor has been named in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a Delhi court by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, which is probing a money trail in the extortion case linked to Chandrashekar, Reports NDTV.

Chandrashekar was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly extorting Rs. 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

Fernandez's Instagram story post first appeared in an account called "SheRoxworld", a blue-tick online space run by her that has 1.18 lakh followers. "SheRox is a safe space made by us, all for you. A place where everyone belongs and is invited to find the magic within," the account's description reads.

According to Enforcement Directorate sources, a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs. 10 crore given by the conman to Fernandez. The 36-year-old actor, in her statement recorded by the Enforcement Directorate last year, had said she received Gucci and Chanel designer bags and clothes, and a bracelet of multi-colored stones from Chandrashekar, reports NDTV.

A total of eight people including Chandrasekar's wife Leena Maria Paul have been arrested in the case so far.