'It Was A Big Deal' For Ashok Beniwal To Play Gay Professor In 'Jahangir National University'

Ashok, who is known for his work in 'Dil Hai Tumhara' and 'Apharan', shared that during the lockdown, he reconnected with the film's director, Vinay Sharma, a long-time friend since their days working on 'Zila Ghaziabad'. It was then that Vinay told him about the movie and the role, which he believed was perfect for Ashok. "Vinay said he had a new film going on the floor, and it included a character, a professor who is gay, which he thought would be perfect for me. It was a big deal that he thought I would fit into that character. I was very happy. I felt that if I had been given such a character at the beginning of my career, around 15 years ago, I might not have been able to do it. But when he mentioned it, I felt a great thrill inside," Ashok said. He further shared: "It was a very challenging role for me, and it was fun and very interesting. So many emotions arose, and I was very happy that he kept me in mind for such a character, visualised me in that role, and cast me, which turned out to be perfect. I appreciate his perspective. I felt really grateful. That's how it started."