Independent Spirit Award 2022 Full Winners List: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Wins Big

On March 6, the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were hosted in Santa Monica, California. Celebrating the finest of indie movies and television, the event drew some of Hollywood's biggest talents. Actress-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ was one of the biggest winners of the night bagging the best film and the best director award.

Here’s the full winner's list:

Best Feature: The Lost Daughter

Best Male Lead: Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best International Film: Drive My Car

Best Female Lead: Taylour Paige, Zola

Best Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best Cinematography: Passing (Eduard Grau)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series: Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Black and Missing

Best New Scripted Series: Reservation Dogs

Best Supporting Female: Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best Editing: Zola (Joi McMillon)

Best First Feature: 7 Days

Best First Screenplay: Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski (Pig)

