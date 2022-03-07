Independent Spirit Award 2022 Full Winners List: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Wins Big

On March 6, the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were hosted in Santa Monica, California. Celebrating the finest of indie movies and television, the event drew some of Hollywood's biggest talents. Actress-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ was one of the biggest winners of the night bagging the best film and the best director award.
Here’s the full winner's list:
Best Feature: The Lost Daughter
Best Male Lead: Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best International Film: Drive My Car
Best Female Lead: Taylour Paige, Zola
Best Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Best Cinematography: Passing (Eduard Grau)
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series: Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Black and Missing
Best New Scripted Series: Reservation Dogs
Best Supporting Female: Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Best Editing: Zola (Joi McMillon)
Best First Feature: 7 Days
Best First Screenplay: Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski (Pig)