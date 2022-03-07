Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Independent Spirit Award 2022 Full Winners List: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Wins Big

The Independent Spirit Awards for this year was held late last night. Here’s glancing through the entire winner's list.

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:07 pm

On March 6, the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were hosted in Santa Monica, California. Celebrating the finest of indie movies and television, the event drew some of Hollywood's biggest talents. Actress-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ was one of the biggest winners of the night bagging the best film and the best director award.

Here’s the full winner's list:

Best Feature: The Lost Daughter
Best Male Lead: Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best International Film: Drive My Car
Best Female Lead: Taylour Paige, Zola
Best Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Best Cinematography: Passing (Eduard Grau)
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series: Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Black and Missing
Best New Scripted Series: Reservation Dogs
Best Supporting Female: Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Best Editing: Zola (Joi McMillon)
Best First Feature: 7 Days
Best First Screenplay: Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski (Pig)
 

