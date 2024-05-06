Imtiaz Ali Reveals Diljit Dosanjh Didn't 'Sacrifice A Single Hair' To Play Amar Singh Chamkila

Last year, when actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh revealed his look from 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in a teaser, he was seen with short hair sans his pagg (turban). Back then, he faced backlash from a section of social media users. They speculated that Diljit chopped off his hair for his role in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. In an interview, Imtiaz has clarified that Diljit hadn't sacrificed a single hair and wore a wig like his turban.
While opening up about Diljit Dosanjh's look in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Imtiaz Ali told Radio Nasha, “I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film. Because he played a character and he knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions.”
Earlier, in several interviews, Diljit said that he will never do a film without his turban. It is non-negotiable for him.
In an interview with DNA, Dosanjh said, "I don't do many films in Bollywood because nothing substantial has been offered to me, I get offers but I feel even if I don't play this role someone else will, it won't make a difference. Even now my favourite directors from Bollywood have offered me films which I cannot do because they want me to do it without a turban and that's not possible. Turban is my identity, it's my emotion."
Diljit played the titular character Amar Singh Chamkila in the film which also features Parineeti Chopra. She played Chamkila's partner Amarjot Kaur. The film chronicles the life of Chamkila and his wife who were shot dead by masked men in the village of Mehsampur in Punjab in 1988. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is currently streaming on Netflix.