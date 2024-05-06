Imtiaz Ali Reveals Diljit Dosanjh Didn't 'Sacrifice A Single Hair' To Play Amar Singh Chamkila

In an interview with DNA, Dosanjh said, "I don't do many films in Bollywood because nothing substantial has been offered to me, I get offers but I feel even if I don't play this role someone else will, it won't make a difference. Even now my favourite directors from Bollywood have offered me films which I cannot do because they want me to do it without a turban and that's not possible. Turban is my identity, it's my emotion."