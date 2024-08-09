'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres

Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ is one of the most loved musical romantic dramas in Bollywood. The movie is loved by fans because of the adorable chemistry between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The drama recently turned 30. On its 30th anniversary, Rajshri Productions announced that the movie is being re-released in cinemas.
Taking to their Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared a post which included two scenes from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun.’ The pictures showed Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. One picture showed the couple talking with a balloon in hand, the other picture showed the couple seated at a dining table. Sharing the pictures, they announced that the movie will be re-released in select theatres on August 9. They wrote, “Relive the magic of love, friendship, and family with 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' as the film re-releases in selected Cinepolis theatres From August 9 onwards.”
Additionally, Rajshri Productions also shared a video where they picked out some of the most important scenes from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and summed up the movie in a minute. They wrote, “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, let's revisit the full movie summed up in 1 min that redefined love and sacrifice.”
Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie blended traditional family values and contemporary love. Apart from Khan and Dixit, the movie also starred Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Satis Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde, Priya Arun and Ajit Vachani in key roles. The movie was released in 1994 and it earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.