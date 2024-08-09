'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres

Taking to their Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared a post which included two scenes from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun.’ The pictures showed Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. One picture showed the couple talking with a balloon in hand, the other picture showed the couple seated at a dining table. Sharing the pictures, they announced that the movie will be re-released in select theatres on August 9. They wrote, “Relive the magic of love, friendship, and family with 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' as the film re-releases in selected Cinepolis theatres From August 9 onwards.”