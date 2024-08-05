Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'

Madhuri Dixit is one of the big versatile actors of the industry. In her career span, she has wowed the audiences by delivering several blockbusters. The latest report states that Madhuri will be seen in a psychological thriller titled 'Mrs Deshpande'. The film is said to be directed by 'Dor' fame director Nagesh Kukunoor. The same report also stated that she will be seen in the role of a serial killer. Read on to know for more details.