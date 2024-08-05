Art & Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'

As per the report, Nagesh Kukunoor will take the series led by Madhuri Dixit, on floors after the monsoon

Madhuri Dixit to play serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoors Mrs Deshpande
Madhuri Dixit to star in Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Madhuri Dixit is one of the big versatile actors of the industry. In her career span, she has wowed the audiences by delivering several blockbusters. The latest report states that Madhuri will be seen in a psychological thriller titled 'Mrs Deshpande'. The film is said to be directed by 'Dor' fame director Nagesh Kukunoor. The same report also stated that she will be seen in the role of a serial killer. Read on to know for more details.

Mid-Day quoted a source saying that the ''show tells the story of how the police hire a serial killer and pick her brains to understand another serial killer’s modus operandi and nab him''. It is said to be the remake of a French series.

If everything goes as per the plan, Nagesh Kukunoor will take the series on floors after the monsoon, as per the report. “The casting is underway. The team is excited to present Madhuri in a dark role," the source added.

If this report happens to be true, then it will be interesting to see Madhuri Dixit in a never-seen-before avatar. We are waiting for the official confirmation of the show.

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit will also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tritpii Dimri and Vidya Balan. Reports claim that both Vidya and Madhuri will have a dance face-off.

It is to note that, Madhuri will completes 10 years on August 10. In 1984, she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Abodh'. Some of her best works include films like 'Anjaam', 'Pukar', 'Mrityudand', 'Parinda', 'Koyla', 'Lajja', 'Sajaan', 'Tezaab', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', and 'Devdas' among others. She was last seen in 'Maja Ma'.

