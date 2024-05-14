‘Tires’ Trailer Review: Shane Gills And Steven Gerben’s Show Promises To Be A Laughathon

The story is based on Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, who attempts to turn his father’s business around. Despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis), Will is trying to make ends meet and keep things in place. All the while, he also is trying to help take the business to an altogether different level. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line. The series keeps you hooked with the new age bent of mind and the hilarious innuendos that keep you laughing throughout.