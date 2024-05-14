‘Tires’ Trailer Review: Shane Gills And Steven Gerben’s Show Promises To Be A Laughathon

Netflix is here with its latest comedy series ‘Tires’. The trailer of the same was released recently and it has taken the internet by storm. The show promises to leave a hilarious mark on your memories. Starring Shane Gills and Steven Gerben in the lead roles, ‘Tires’ revolves around the day-to-day workings of an auto repair shop.
The story is based on Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, who attempts to turn his father’s business around. Despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis), Will is trying to make ends meet and keep things in place. All the while, he also is trying to help take the business to an altogether different level. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line. The series keeps you hooked with the new age bent of mind and the hilarious innuendos that keep you laughing throughout.
Will all of the hilarity shown in the trailer be replicated throughout the series? Well, we’ll have to wait and watch when ‘Tires’ releases.
‘Tires’ has been co-created by Shane Gillis, Steven Gerben and McKeever. ‘Tires’ also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz. It premieres on Netflix on May 23.
Are you excited for this new comedy? Share your thoughts with us.