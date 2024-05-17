The trailer of ‘Never Let Go’ uses classic jump scare and jump cut elements to create an atmosphere of tension and impending doom. Safe to say that with the use of these classic elements, the trailer will successfully lure you in. It’s interesting to see Halle Berry working in this genre again because these types of films feel like they are right up the actor's alley. As I was watching this trailer, a question kept popping into my head. Are the evil creatures real or are they a figment of the mother’s imagination? The trailer has not made this clear and this ups the ante. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Halle Berry is back in movies!! Yesss!!” A second fan commented, “Halle Berry never disappoints. She will always be a phenomenal actress no matter what happens.” A third fan wrote, “I love Aja's movies. Plus, Halle is in it. Let's goooo.”