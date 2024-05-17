Hollywood

'Never Let Go' Trailer Review: Halle Berry Protects Her Sons From Evil In This Survival Thriller

Starring Halle Berry, the trailer of 'Never Let Go' is here. The Alexandre Aja movie is set to release on September 27.

YouTube
Halle Berry in 'Never Let Go' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After her appearance in ‘Moonfall’ as Jocinda Fowler in 2022, fans have been waiting to see Halle Berry in movies again. The trailer of her upcoming psychological film, ‘Never Let Go’, was unveiled recently. The gripping trailer has become the talk of the town and fans of the actor are excited to see her back in action once again.

The 2:23 minute long trailer of ‘Never Let Go’ opens with a shot of a mother (played by Halle Berry) relaxing with her two sons and a pet dog in a cabin in the woods. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the world has ended, and it is just this family and ‘evil’ that is present in the world currently. The mother and her sons tie themselves with a rope whose other end is tied to their house whenever they venture out of their safe place. However, things go south when evil forces take over and the family has to battle it out for survival.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Never Let Go’ here.

The trailer of ‘Never Let Go’ uses classic jump scare and jump cut elements to create an atmosphere of tension and impending doom. Safe to say that with the use of these classic elements, the trailer will successfully lure you in. It’s interesting to see Halle Berry working in this genre again because these types of films feel like they are right up the actor's alley. As I was watching this trailer, a question kept popping into my head. Are the evil creatures real or are they a figment of the mother’s imagination? The trailer has not made this clear and this ups the ante. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Halle Berry is back in movies!! Yesss!!” A second fan commented, “Halle Berry never disappoints. She will always be a phenomenal actress no matter what happens.” A third fan wrote, “I love Aja's movies. Plus, Halle is in it. Let's goooo.”

Directed by Alexandre Aja, ‘Never Let Go’ stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs, and Anthony B. Jenkins in lead roles. The movie is set to release in theatres on September 27.

