Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony

When Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement with Jake Bongiovi last year, fans waited with bated breath for the couple to tie the knot soon. While the couple has not officially confirmed that they are married, a recent report has revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony last weekend.
According to a report by The Sun, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi said “I do” in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by family members, including Bongiovi’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. The report mentioned that the couple will host a grand wedding later this year for friends and other members of the film fraternity. The report stated, “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”
Rumors of Brown and Bongiovi dating first emerged in 2021 when the latter shared a selfie with the ‘Stranger Things’ actress on his Instagram. In 2022, Brown confirmed their relationship during an interview with Wired, revealing that they "were friends for a bit" before they began dating.
The 22-year-old actor announced her engagement in April 2023 by sharing a love-filled black-and-white photo on Instagram. She captioned it with a line from Taylor Swift’s popular song ‘Lover’, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” Appearing on The Tonight Show, she also revealed how Bongiovi had proposed to her. She revealed that he had popped the question when they were out to go on a dive.
On the work front, Brown was last seen in ‘Damsel’ where she played the role of Princess Elodie. She also donned the hat of an executive producer in this project. She will be next seen in ‘The Electric State’ which is currently in post-production.