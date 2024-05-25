Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony

According to a report by The Sun, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi said “I do” in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by family members, including Bongiovi’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. The report mentioned that the couple will host a grand wedding later this year for friends and other members of the film fraternity. The report stated, “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”