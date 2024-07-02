Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again

Lohan said she and Curtis, who plays Anna's mother in "Freaky Friday" franchise, have stayed in touch over the years. "You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated. I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience," he added.