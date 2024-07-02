Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again

Actor Lindsay Lohan says all her childhood memories of starring in different Disney films came back to her when she stepped onto the sets of "Freaky Friday 2".

Instagram
Lindsay Lohan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Lindsay Lohan says all her childhood memories of starring in different Disney films came back to her when she stepped onto the sets of "Freaky Friday 2".

The 37-year-old is reprising her role of Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also returning as Tess Coleman in the upcoming sequel of the 2003 film "Freaky Friday".

Lohan said she felt the "essence of a little kid" after she started shooting for the new film with Curtis last week. "I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just 'Freaky Friday' for me.

"That’s 'The Parent Trap', that’s 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen', that’s 'Herbie'. It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again," the actor said in an appearance on the chat show "Nightline".

Lohan said she and Curtis, who plays Anna's mother in "Freaky Friday" franchise, have stayed in touch over the years. "You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated. I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience," he added.

The original "Freaky Friday" was directed by Mark Waters. It followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, Tess and Anna Coleman, who find themselves in each other's bodies when they get up the next morning after their visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant.

The sequel is being directed by Nisha Ganatra.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  2. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  4. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  5. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign