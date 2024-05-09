Hollywood

Kristen Stewart Calls Out Hollywood For Backing Only Four 'Chosen' Women, Says It's Not Enough

Kristen Stewart talked about how Hollywood has 'chosen' to back only four women. The actor is set to make her directorial debut with 'The Chronology Of Water.'

Instagram
Kristen Stewart Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After displaying her acting prowess, Kristen Stewart is now dipping her toes in filmmaking. The actor-turned-filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut – ‘The Chronology Of Water.’ In a recent interview, she spoke about how Hollywood treats its female filmmakers. She mentioned that the industry has chosen to back only ‘four’ women.

In a conversation with Porter Magazine, Kristen Stewart talked about how Hollywood has ‘chosen’ only four women to back in the industry. She mentioned how this act comes across as lip service to ‘do away with patriarchy.’ The actor said, “(There’s a) thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it. It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four.’”

Stewart mentioned Greta Gerwig's satirical blockbuster ‘Barbie’ that grossed over $1 billion last year featuring Margot as the lead actor and co-producer. She also talked about Gyllenhaal’s upcoming sci-fi horror film – ‘The Bride.’ She also talked about how she struggled financially while making her directorial debut film.

The actor said that she is in awe of these women, and she harbours no ill will. She continued, “And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women, [but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening.”

The actor shot to global fame when she starred in the ‘Twilight’ franchise along with Robert Pattinson. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Sacramento’ and the vampire flick, ‘Flesh of the Gods’.

