In a conversation with Porter Magazine, Kristen Stewart talked about how Hollywood has ‘chosen’ only four women to back in the industry. She mentioned how this act comes across as lip service to ‘do away with patriarchy.’ The actor said, “(There’s a) thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it. It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four.’”