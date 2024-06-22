Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence To Star In Her Own Production 'The Wives'

Actress Jennifer Lawrence will be starring in the upcoming film 'The Wives', a murder mystery, which she is set to produce.

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence
Joining Lawrence on the producing team is Justine Ciarrocchi, her partner at the duo's Excellent Cadaver production banner, as well as Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have penned the script for the project, which is described as being in development. The name of the director has not yet been unveiled, reports HollywoodReporter.com. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is being described as being partly inspired by the 'Real Housewives' franchise, focusing on the soap operatic and over-the-top theatrics of well-to-do women in areas ranging from Orange County to Miami to Atlanta.

'The Wives' will be co-produced by Apple Studios and A24. The two companies, along with Lawrence, previously teamed up on the 2022 drama 'Causeway'. Lawrence, who was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, began her career as a teenager with guest roles on television. She had her first major role in the sitcom 'The Bill Engvall Show'.

In 2008, she made her film debut with a supporting role in the drama 'Garden Party' and had her breakthrough playing a poverty-stricken teenager in the independent film 'Winter's Bone'. She then gained major stardom with films such as the 'X-Men' series, 'The Hunger Games' series, 'Silver Linings Playbook', 'American Hustle', the biopic 'Joy', 'Don’t Look Up', and 'No Hard Feelings', among many others.

