Jennifer Lawrence To Star In Her Own Production 'The Wives'

Joining Lawrence on the producing team is Justine Ciarrocchi, her partner at the duo's Excellent Cadaver production banner, as well as Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have penned the script for the project, which is described as being in development. The name of the director has not yet been unveiled, reports HollywoodReporter.com. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is being described as being partly inspired by the 'Real Housewives' franchise, focusing on the soap operatic and over-the-top theatrics of well-to-do women in areas ranging from Orange County to Miami to Atlanta.