Here's Why Dharmendra Did Not Attend Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral

With her iconic voice, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar impacted the lives of a million people. Mangeshkar, one of India's most memorable and wonderful singers, died on February 6. Actor Dharmendra spoke about Mangeshkar and recalled that he got ready for her funeral three times but couldn't make it.

The actor spoke about his experience on Aaj Tak's special ode to India's Nightingale ‘Shradhanjali Tum Mujhe Bhula Na Paoge’.

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

Even during her final days, Dharmendra and Mangeshkar communicated frequently. Both of them had a wonderful relationship, and when the singer died, he was devastated. When asked about the great singer, Dharmendra revealed that he prepared three times but was unable to attend the funeral. He stated that he lacked the courage to go. The actor claimed that no matter how hard he tried, he was unable to go.

In 1962, Mangeshkar sang for the first time for Dharmendra. Dharmendra recalled his reaction, saying, "The loss of Lata Mangeshkar is a tremendous loss. When I would walk the streets, and a Lata Mangeshkar song would play, I would stop to listen, and think one day I would be able to go there. When I got to know that she would sing for me in Anpadh (1962) - Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha - I was ecstatic. I thought who should I tell. I wrote letters to everyone one that Lata Didi would sing for me. I went to Mehboob studio to see her sing. Years later, she said that when Dharmendra ji came to meet me he was wearing a beige shirt. We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years. it felt that she wanted to run away from loneliness."