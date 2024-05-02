Art & Entertainment

Has Sara Ali Khan Rekindle Her Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Veer Pahariya? Viral Vacation Pic Sparks Rumours

From the latest pic that has gone viral on social media, it seems Sara and Veer have rekindled their romance.

Apart from her professional life, Sara Ali Khan's personal life also grabs the limelight. Earlier, she made headlines for her alleged affairs with actors including Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumours of Sara dating Kartik and Sushant spread like wildfire in the past. The actress was even rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The 28-year-old diva was also said to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya. But they reportedly broke up. From the latest pic that has gone viral on social media, it seems Sara and Veer have rekindled their romance.

Recently, a picture of Sara Ali Khan from one of her vacations with friends went viral on Reddit. What caught our attention was, the pic also featured Sara's ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya. It has given rise to speculations that the ex-flames have yet again come together.

In the pic, Sara and her group of friends were seen enjoying pizza. While Sara was busy having pizza, Veer was lying on the ground. He was in a beige sweatshirt, grey jeans, and a black sleeveless jacket. Sara was also in winter clothes- a sweater, black track pants, and a shawl that she wrapped around her neck. The Reddit post claims that the pic is from their vacation to London with their friends.

Have a look at the viral pic here.

they are holidaying with friends in London
byu/Virtual_Tiger_9338 inBollyBlindsNGossip

This is not the first time Sara and Veer were spotted together. In March this year, Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. In one of the pictures, we saw Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan dancing together at one of the events of the pre-wedding festivities.

For those unaware, Janhvi is dating Veer's brother Shikhar and she has confirmed her relationship recently by wearing a diamond necklace which had her boyfriend name on it. It read 'Shikhu', which is a nickname given by the actress.

