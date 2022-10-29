Halloween Special: Spine-Chilling Horror Films And Shows That Are Sure To Give You A Scary Night

Trick or treat? Or maybe a blood-curdling movie to call upon the Halloween spirits? While scary costumes and cobweb decorations make for a large part of the fun, no Halloween celebration is complete without a scary night in with the best horror flicks to set the paranormal mood. To tickle your spooky spines, Lionsgate Play brings some of the best horror films that are perfect for Halloween celebrations.

From the most loved horror franchises and spine-tingling thrillers to cult favourites and more, these titles will take you on an unforgettable journey into the eerie Halloween weekend…Get ready to build your blanket forts, turn off the lights and enjoy these horror stories with friends, family, or alone if you’ve got the guts!

‘Saw’

For the lovers of a classic, a cult franchise in honour of every Halloween spirit ‘Saw’ is one of the highest-grossing horror film franchises of all time in its category. This six-part franchise mainly focuses on the character of John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer who rather than killing his victims outright, traps them in situations that he calls ‘tests’ or ‘games’ to test their will to live through physical or psychological torture, believing that if they survive, they will be ‘rehabilitated’.

‘Cabin In the Woods’

What is Halloween without a good dose of vampire drama? Grab your friends along to watch this story about five friends who unknowingly summon a family of murderous zombies and inadvertently become involved in a ritual of human sacrifice held to please cruel subterranean deities.

‘King Cobra’

An excellent Halloween watch, the iconic movie of King Cobra revolves around Dr Irwin Burn's experiment to make animals and humans more aggressive and the aftermath of how an aggressive accident led to a gigantic cobra escaping from his lab and start killing innocent people.

‘Planet Terror’

Ever wondered what it's like to live in a world with zombies or be a zombie? Planet Terror on Lionsgate Play is an action-packed horror ride with a dangerous government experiment which unleashes a gas that turns an entire town into flesh-eating zombies. Watch a group of ragtag survivors make their way to a helicopter to escape this scourge.

‘All The Boys Love Mandy Lane’

For the ones who are petrified of ghosts, we’ve got something for you too! A good murder mystery is your best bet this Halloween and All The Boys Love Mandy Lane is calls for this perfect watch. Grab your friends to decode the mystery of Mandy Lane, an orphan, who makes new friends and gets invited to a weekend party at a secluded ranch and discovers a string of murders through the night.