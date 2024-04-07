Gulshan Devaiah Talks About His 20-Hour Daily Fasting Regimen, Past Physical Injuries, Diet And More

When I was 33-34, I had some disc damage in my neck and then in my lower spine which is when I realized that a lot of my lifestyle habits, my postures and things that I do, I have to make some adjustments and I have to change. My (ex) wife, when she came into my life in 2010, a lot of the nutrition ideas about having a balanced meal because she comes from a Mediterranean culture. They eat a lot of vegetables, whole grains and meat and all that. So, they have a good balance of protein and fiber and carbohydrates. She taught me a lot of these things as how to have a balanced meal, how much vegetables you should eat and all. I liked eating vegetables but they were not part of every meal for me. Then I started to feel better generally.