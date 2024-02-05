Gopal Datt Regrets How Indian Cinema Doesn't Draw From The Country's Rich Literature

Actor Gopal Datt, who has narrated Harishankar Parsai’s classic story ‘Ek Film Katha’, has said that our cinema lacks connection to the literature right now, and that it is very important to find that missing link.

The actor, who is known for his work in films like 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', 'Tere Naam', 'Samrat & Co.' and 'Filmistaan', recently reconnected with theatre and featured in the Seema Pahwa directorial, 'Koi Baat Chale.'