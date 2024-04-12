Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Kevin Costner Top Formidable Cannes Lineup

Last year, the festival set a record in terms of representation of women, inviting seven female directors to the Official Competition, 'Variety' adds. The Palme d'Or was ultimately awarded to Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall' -- and it was just the third time that a woman had won the festival's top honor (and the film went on to win the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.