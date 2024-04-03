Florida Bans Social Media For Minors: Celebs Say This Rule Should Apply In India As Well

In the last decade or so, social media has turned out to be the biggest driving force. Not just among adults, but even in kids, social media has become a major thing. Kids go online and share their photos or videos and are constantly awaiting approval from their friends on those. If they do get good appreciation on those posts, it boosts their morale, and if those posts don’t, they go into a state of despair. This is a vicious cycle and some day or the other there is bound to be something that your friends might not like as much as they did any other post, and that can act as a trigger point for many.
It’s happening in adults quite often, but when such things happen with kids, it scars them for life. They remain afraid of talking to people feeling that something or the other might not get liked by others. Not just that, the ones who become the darling on social media, tend to not develop how to interact with people in real life, and it harms them in the later stages of their lives, when they’re unable to communicate or express themselves to people around them.
Not to forget the amount of cyberbullying one goes through and also the exposure one gets on social media to content, which might not be age-appropriate, are some of the other things as well which can’t always be handled by minors. There tends to be a misuse due to a lack of awareness and strict laws.
Keeping all of these factors, and a lot many others, the state of Florida, in USA, has passed a law banning minors from using social media. The move has its pros and cons and people are debating about it all over the world. We caught up with some of your favourite Indian celebrities and spoke to them about their views on the same, and whether or not such a thing should be implemented in India.
Jason Tham, who has been part of films like ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Bharat’, speaks up about this. He says, “The passing of the law in Florida prohibiting minors from using social media prompts us to consider the profound impact these platforms have on young individuals. Such a law will protect minors from potential harm such as cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, and excessive screen time.”
‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ and ‘Baghin’ actor Ansh Bagri opines, “I believe it’s a positive move. When we were kids, there wasn’t any social media, and cable TV had just begun. As a result, we spent more time connecting with others in person, and playing outdoors was common. Back then, we placed a higher value on emotional connections. By the time I turned 18, social media wasn’t a thing yet. I think it’s great that there’s a law restricting social media for those under 18 because it’s a time when kids should be playing and engaging in physical activities, not spending all their time online. Nowadays, children under 13 are often glued to their phones, which isn’t good for their health. I support this law and believe it should be implemented in India as well.”
Social media does have its benefits but if not used judiciously it can lead to various psychological issues. Go to any therapist and they would say out of the 10 patients that they get every day, 9 of them suffer from mental health issues which had started or aggravated due to the improper usage of social media. Anything used in proper amounts is always a good thing, and social media also goes by that rule itself. It’s when social media starts becoming so addictive that you’re not able to cut yourself out from that and end up spending hours at a stretch there, that’s when it becomes harmful.
Taking on the same lines, Nitin Goswami, who worked in shows like ‘Sarojini’, ‘Siddhi Vinayak’ and others, says, “I believe social media can have both positive and negative impacts on minors. On one hand, it can provide opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection with others. However, excessive use of social media can also lead to issues such as cyberbullying, addiction, and negative effects on mental health. Regarding the ban on minors using social media in Florida, I think it’s a significant step towards protecting young people from potential harm. Limiting their access to social media can help promote healthier lifestyles, encourage face-to-face interactions, and allow them to focus on other activities such as academics, hobbies, and physical exercise.”
Varsha Hegde gives her two cents on the same. She says, “I strongly believe that social media is not suitable for children due to the abundance of unfiltered content that they are exposed to. Sadly, many children have lost their innocence through unrestricted access to social media platforms. Therefore, I commend the initiative of passing laws to restrict minors from using social media, and I advocate for similar measures to be implemented here in India as well.”
“Certainly, I believe it’s important to limit teenagers’ access to social media platforms. Spending excessive time on platforms like Instagram and Facebook can be a significant waste of their valuable time. These years of adolescence are precious and irreplaceable, and it’s crucial for teenagers to engage with the real world rather than getting lost in the virtual realm. I do tell my daughter, Reha, to watch selective content on YouTube, but I strictly prohibit her from using Facebook and Instagram. It’s my way of ensuring that she prioritizes real-life experiences and makes the most of her youth without being consumed by the virtual world,” says Romiit Raaj, who has been part of shows like ‘Adaalat’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi’ and many others.
What do you think? Should social media be banned in India as well for minors? Share your thoughts with us.