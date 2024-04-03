Florida Bans Social Media For Minors: Celebs Say This Rule Should Apply In India As Well

In the last decade or so, social media has turned out to be the biggest driving force. Not just among adults, but even in kids, social media has become a major thing. Kids go online and share their photos or videos and are constantly awaiting approval from their friends on those. If they do get good appreciation on those posts, it boosts their morale, and if those posts don’t, they go into a state of despair. This is a vicious cycle and some day or the other there is bound to be something that your friends might not like as much as they did any other post, and that can act as a trigger point for many.