Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, has yielded movies like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Kabul Express’, and others. Khan usually makes films that show the love for the country, and in turn, he gets a lot of praise for his unique storytelling manner. Recently, while talking about his films, Khan mentioned that there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism when it comes to cinema. Many trolls on social media were asking the filmmaker to go to Pakistan, our neighbouring country.



According to ETIMES, Khan reacted to the trolls by saying, “One couldn’t say to you in person about what they felt ten years ago out of respect and love but today there is no responsibility of owning your own words. It does feel bad. But that is the reality we are living in. I have realised the toxicity or negative impact of social media is more than the positive impact. My name is Khan and hence I am told ‘Go to Pakistan’. And I have been to Pakistan once and Lashkar, a terrorist outfit said to go back to India, so I am neither here nor there. If you show stories, then it evokes every kind of emotion and it is okay.”



He went to further explain the distinction between patriotism and nationalism in films, “Every filmmaker should have their own reflections in the films that they make. We sometimes show tricolour in films, but today there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism. For nationalism, sometimes we need a counterpoint or a villain. However, you don't need any such thing as patriotism. Patriotism is pure love for your country and you don’t need a counterpoint. And that was my attempt with ’83’.”



Kabir Khan’s recent release was ’83’ that starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. It was a story of India’s first ever World-Cup win in 1983 and the then captain Kapil Dev.