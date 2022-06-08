Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Farhan Akhtar's Look In Disney+ Hotstar's 'Ms Marvel' Revealed In New Teaser

'Ms Marvel', the latest Disney+ series by Marvel Studios features a cameo from Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar. The show is now streaming on the platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 4:11 pm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has added a new hero to its ranks, and for the first time, it will be a Muslim, South Asian character. The new series ‘Ms Marvel’ features the protagonist Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani. The show also features a cameo from Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar. He released the first glimpse of his appearance on the show on social media today. 

Akhtar can be seen wearing a red and yellow robe. His hair is grown to mid-shoulder level and he is also sporting a full-grown beard. He can be heard saying "what you seek is seeking you," to the protagonist Kamala Khan, as 'blinding lights' by The Weekend plays in the background. The 30 seconds teaser has definitely piqued the audience's curiosity about Akhtar's character on the show.

The actor also penned a note to appreciate the creators of the show and Vellani. 

The Disney+ miniseries, created by Bisha K. Ali, will introduce us to Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is enamoured by the Avengers and looks up to Captain Marvel, especially as she gains shape-shifting abilities.

The character has a unique collection of superpowers, as established by G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, and Adrian Alphona in the comics. While Kamala Khan's powers in the comics include stretching, shrinking, and growing, the trailer shows the new hero shooting purple cosmic energy beams, forming shields, and manifesting a giant fist in a nod to her comic book counterpart as well as the type of midair stepping stones seen in previous Doctor Strange films.

‘Ms Marvel’ also features other South Asian actors Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, and Fawad Khan. It is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.  

