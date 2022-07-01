Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Face Of 'Star Trek' William Shatner Greenlights Documentary Based On His Life

Legendary 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner has given a nod to a new documentary about his life from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures.

William Shatner
William Shatner IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 3:46 pm

Canadian actor and 'Star Trek' legend William Shatner has given a nod to a new documentary about his life from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, reports Variety. Alexandre O. Philippe will helm the yet-to-be-titled documentary.

Shatner said in a statement accessed by Variety, "For years I've had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn't feel like the right fit."

"When I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate the audience to be a part of it, it was perfect. Fans have been responsible for my career, it only seems right that they should own this doc", he added.

The 91-year-old legend will introduce first-look footage of the documentary during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Actor-director-comedian Kevin Smith will moderate the event.

Legion M, which brands itself as "the world's first fan-owned entertainment company," is allowing the populace to directly provide funds to produce the film, a decision that allows them to share in the potential profit of the documentary.

Legion M co-founders Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison said in a statement, "From make-believe starship captain to a real-life rocketman, William Shatner has led one of the most unique and best-lived lives on the planet"

"While we all know him from his iconic roles, the REAL William Shatner is even more interesting. We're thrilled to be working with Alexandre and the top-notch team at Exhibit A, and excited to give fans around the world an opportunity to be a part of Bill's legacy", the statement further read.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment William Shatner Star Trek Canadian Actor Documentary Exhibit A Pictures Legion M
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera