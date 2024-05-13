Art & Entertainment

Esha Gupta REVEALS She Froze Her Eggs In 2017; Opens UP About Wedding Plans And Having Kids

Esha Gupta shared that when she and Manuel marry, they will have children either via IVF or surrogacy.

Instagram
Esha Gupta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Esha Gupta is the latest one to open about her decision to freeze her eggs. In an interview, Esha revealed she froze her eggs in 2017. Esha who has been engaged to Spanish-entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar, said she loves kids and want to have children with Manuel.

Esha said she did her eggs freezing in 2017, before she met Manuel. ''I was very smart. I was single for almost 3 and half years before I met Manuel (in 2019). I met him by chance, not even in his country or my country. Since then we both knew that we were getting into a relationship and not dating. You're not at that age to date. We were very clear that if it goes well, our end goal is marriage. We want to get married; we want to have kids. I've always loved babies a lot. Manuel knows that; he's ready (to be a father), and he's prepared,'' she said.

The 'Jannat 2' actress also said she frooze her eggs at that time when it was really expensive in India. ''But I was certain that when it comes to health – anything. These (the eggs) are my kids. I'd rather freeze them when I'm healthy. If I weren't an actor, I would have already had three kids by now for sure, I've always wanted kids, so I think I would have had three... he (Manuel) is okay with surrogacy which many might have a problem with. He is even okay with adoption – something I told him that we might. So, I'm not stressed when we get married... I keep telling Manuel, I want the baby to have his eyes and my skin colour. I just want to marry him because of kids..." she added.

Esha Gupta and Manuel Campos Guallar
Esha Gupta and Manuel Campos Guallar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Esha also shared that when she and Manuel marry, they will have children either via IVF or surrogacy.

