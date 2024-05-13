The 'Jannat 2' actress also said she frooze her eggs at that time when it was really expensive in India. ''But I was certain that when it comes to health – anything. These (the eggs) are my kids. I'd rather freeze them when I'm healthy. If I weren't an actor, I would have already had three kids by now for sure, I've always wanted kids, so I think I would have had three... he (Manuel) is okay with surrogacy which many might have a problem with. He is even okay with adoption – something I told him that we might. So, I'm not stressed when we get married... I keep telling Manuel, I want the baby to have his eyes and my skin colour. I just want to marry him because of kids..." she added.