Emmy Awards 2022: Jennifer Coolidge Takes Home Outstanding Supporting Actress In Limited Series

Actress Jennifer Coolidge was presented with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series for her performance in 'The White Lotus' at the 74th Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 10:34 am

The award ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she took home the award.

She was nominated against four of her 'The White Lotus' co-stars -- Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, as well as 'Dopesick' actors Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

Coolidge, who is popularly known as her character name Stifler's mom from the 'American Pie' series, is all set to reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid in Season 2 of 'The White Lotus'.

Art & Entertainment Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards Jennifer Coolidge Outstanding Supporting Actor The White Lotus Winners Announced Los Angeles
