Ekta Kapoor Credits ‘Lock Upp’ Success To Karan Kundrra And Kangana Ranaut

The digital reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has been making headlines for some time now. Producer Ekta Kapoor was recently asked about the massive success of the show and she credits it all to actors Karan Kundrra and Kangana Ranaut.

Kapoor and Kundrra were leaving the sets of the show when they were stopped by paparazzi who asked Kapoor as to who she credits the success of the show. She seemed to be in a hurry and was quick to reply. “Jailor se pucho, isne aur Kangana ne kiya hai." (Ask the jailor, him and Kangana have done it),” she said to a Times of India photographer.

The show has been touted to be one of the most popular reality shows on OTT and has already crossed more than 200 million views. When the show crossed its first big milestone, the 100 core mark, Kapoor had taken to social media to post about the success of the show. She had spoken about how the show had achieved this milestone in just a few days. She had posted the Lock Upp poster featuring Kangana with the contestants and had written, “Lock Up crosses 100million views - only reality show to achieve this feat in record time of 19 days - Highest watched reality show on Indian OTT space Enough said JAI MATA DI (sic).”

The contestants on the show have also been brutally honest. Recently actress Mandana Karimi accused her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta, on the show, of sleeping around during the time they were separated. Entrepreneur and social activist Tehseen Poonawalla also spoke about the time he slept with the wife of one of India’s biggest Industrialists. Model and social media star Shivam Sharma revealed that he used to sleep with his mother's divorcee friend.

The show also features transgender fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media star Anjali Arora, and comedian Munawar Faruqui, who shares a cute chemistry on screen. Besides them, actresses Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi are also part of the show.