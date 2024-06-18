Diljit Dosanjh Says Appearing On 'The Tonight Show' Is A Dream Come True For All Punjabi Music Lovers

Diljit is the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show. This upcoming appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' sets a new benchmark for the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker. "It's an incredible honour to be invited onto 'The Tonight Show'. I can't wait to share my music and Punjabi culture with a global audience," said Diljit. The actor added: "This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world." In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.