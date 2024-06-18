Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Says Appearing On 'The Tonight Show' Is A Dream Come True For All Punjabi Music Lovers

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', described the experience as a “dream come true” for all Punjabi music lovers around the world.

Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', described the experience as a “dream come true” for all Punjabi music lovers around the world.

Diljit is the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show. This upcoming appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' sets a new benchmark for the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker. "It's an incredible honour to be invited onto 'The Tonight Show'. I can't wait to share my music and Punjabi culture with a global audience," said Diljit. The actor added: "This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world." In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

He then embarked on his record-breaking world tour, 'Dil-Luminati', in Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, he became the first Indian artist to sell out the venue, drawing crowds in Oakland, Newark, Washington, and beyond. His latest movies include 'Crew' and the critically acclaimed Netflix biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. On Tuesday morning, Fallon shared a video in which Diljit was seen giving the talk show host a masterclass in Punjabi. The clip, titled “Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh,” featured Fallon repeating what the 'Lover' singer was saying in the video.

Fallon also shared another video where the two were seen swapping gloves, with Diljit’s track 'Born to Shine' playing in the background. Diljit will next be seen in 'Jatt and Juliet 3', which will release in theaters on June 27.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. 'KKK 14' Contestant Shalin Bhanot Is 'More Scared Of Rohit Shetty' Than The Stunts
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Says Appearing On 'The Tonight Show' Is A Dream Come True For All Punjabi Music Lovers
  3. 'Sarfira' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Aims To Create India's Cheapest Airline In This Hindi Remake Of 'Soorarai Pottru'
  4. Diljit Dosanjh On 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon': Where To Watch, When To Watch, Read All Details Inside
  5. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. European Athletics Championships 2024: Stellar Performances In Rome - In Pics
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand's World Cup Exit Leaves Kane Williamson's Future In Doubt
  4. Berlin Ladies Open: Wimbledon Champ Marketa Vondrousova Starts Off With A Win
  5. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
World News
  1. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
  2. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  3. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  4. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  5. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. Weather Wrap: Delhi's Minimum Temp At Record High, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  5. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  6. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024
  7. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions