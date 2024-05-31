In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Imtiaz Ali opened up about shooting for ‘Kun Faya Kun’ in the Nizamuddin Dargah. He talked about how he struggled to shoot the song because of the restrictions that were already in place. He talked about being disappointed and said, “Hum jab andar gaye toh (jo) hamare plans the na, sab chaknachoor ho gaya. Humein pata chala hum wahan trolley nahin laga sakte. Hamare saare shots moving the. (When we went inside, our plans were shattered. We got to know that we couldn’t put a trolley at the location. All of our shots were moving)”