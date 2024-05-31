Among the plethora of movies directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Rockstar’ is one of his most celebrated works. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. In a recent interview, director Imtiaz Ali opened up about how he filmed the song ‘Kun Faya Kun’ at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi. He spoke about the challenges he faced while shooting the song.
In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Imtiaz Ali opened up about shooting for ‘Kun Faya Kun’ in the Nizamuddin Dargah. He talked about how he struggled to shoot the song because of the restrictions that were already in place. He talked about being disappointed and said, “Hum jab andar gaye toh (jo) hamare plans the na, sab chaknachoor ho gaya. Humein pata chala hum wahan trolley nahin laga sakte. Hamare saare shots moving the. (When we went inside, our plans were shattered. We got to know that we couldn’t put a trolley at the location. All of our shots were moving)”
Ali recalled how a ‘silent energy’ had taken over the crew of ‘Rockstar’ because of these restrictions. He revealed how they finally managed to improvise and shoot. He continued, “Humein pata chala ki camera ka koi bhi angle kisi stand pe bhi lagake Dargah ki height ke upar nahin rakh sakte the. Zero pe aa gaye hum. Phir shot by shot humne devise kiya ki isko kaise shoot karein. Ek silent energy ho gayi. (We were not even allowed to mount the camera above the height of the Dargah. We were at zero. Then we redesigned the entire sequence, shot by shot. There was silent energy on the set)”
Sung by Mohit Chauhan, ‘Kun Faya Kun’ is one of the most important songs in ‘Rockstar.’ The song is revered for its spiritual lyrics.