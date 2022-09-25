Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Indian Design Made By Acid Attack Survivors Win Big At Milan Fashion Week

Ara Lumiere has been on the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week since February 201

Acid attack survivors representing the brand
Acid attack survivors representing the brand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 11:05 am

Here’s an Indian story from Milan Fashion Week that is making news for giving voices to the victims of society.  Designs made by a group of acid attack survivors under the brand Ara Lumiere have won the globally prestigious CNMI SUSTAINABLE FASHION AWARDS 2022 at the International fashion gala.

Ara Lumiere, a fashion brand working towards, empowering acid and burn victim-survivors through hand-crafted apparel and more made by the survivors of such attacks, received the honour on September 24.

Brand at Milan Fashion Week
Brand at Milan Fashion Week

Brought together by Hothur Foundation under the mentorship of Kulsum Shadab Wahab, the collection titled “The Unbound” paid homage to the creative self-expressionism even with the presence of turmoil and trauma that has changed the survivors' responses and conduct towards the world.

Diving deep into the lines of their artwork, this collection projected a surreal representation of all the cuts and creases of tragic stories working along the torments and struggles faced by the body and mind when trauma dissociates emotion from the body.

Ara Lumiere has been on the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week since February 2019, the designs this yearr graphically represented the thoughts of art and identity that are the core essence of the survivors.

