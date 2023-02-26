Deepak Tijori: I Could Be A Lead Actor But They Never Accepted Me

Actor Deepak Tijori, who has appeared in 90s films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Aashiqui, and many other hits, changed occupations in the early 2000s, going from acting to directing. He did, however, opt to balance his acting commitments with his directorial duties in 2023. He is all set to make his comeback this year with Ittar and Tipppsy and during an interview, the actor-director recently expressed that he always wanted to be a “lead actor” in films and wished that more people had gone to see his film Pehla Nasha.

In an exclusive video interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Deepak was asked that one thing he wished people knew more about him, he said, “I could be a lead actor but they never accepted me. I wish they would have gone and seen Pehla Nasha. It was more of friendly film and all of us friends got together and I think Ashu’s (Ashutosh Gowariker) done a wonderful job.”

Pehla Nasha, an Indian Hindi-language thriller from 1993 was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie is a remake of Brian de Palma's 1984 thriller Body Double. Along with Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal, Deepak Tijori portrays significant roles in the film. Aamir Khan, Sudesh Berry, Rahul Roy, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Saif Ali Khan all made brief cameos in the movie.

Deepak Tijori then got immense popularity after Mahesh Bhatt cast him in Aashiqui in 1990. The film went on become one of the romantic films of all time and music became the chart topper.