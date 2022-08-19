Debina Bonnerjee Slams People Talking About Her Second Pregnancy, Asks ‘What Is Your Suggestion In Such A Situation’ 

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared some good news with their fans. Well, the two are all set to become parents for the second time, just four months after welcoming their first child, Lianna Choudhary.

The couple shared the news on social media and posted a family photo on Instagram. Debina captioned it as, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” The picture has Gurmeet holding Debina in one of his arms while he is carrying Lianna in his other arm with his back to the camera.

Earlier, It was on April 4 this year that the couple had shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl.

However, since their pregnancy announcement has come just four months after their first born, several fans and celebs congratulated them. However, there were some who thought the couple should have 'given time' to Lianna, thereby questioning Debina’s second pregnancy.

Recently, when the actress conducted a 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, a social media user pointed out that she should have waited before having another child. To which, she shut down the user by saying, “Am also asking, what do people do when they have twins?", adding that the second baby has been conceived naturally.

Meanwhile, another user told her she should have waited at least a year before planning the second child, Debina quipped, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call a miracle? ABORT?"

Well, Debina certainly know to shut down people pointing fingers at her.