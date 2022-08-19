Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Debina Bonnerjee Slams People Talking About Her Second Pregnancy, Asks ‘What Is Your Suggestion In Such A Situation’ 

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced that the two are set to become parents yet again.

Debina Bonnerjee
Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 12:38 pm

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared some good news with their fans. Well, the two are all set to become parents for the second time, just four months after welcoming their first child, Lianna Choudhary.

The couple shared the news on social media and posted a family photo on Instagram. Debina captioned it as, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” The picture has Gurmeet holding Debina in one of his arms while he is carrying Lianna in his other arm with his back to the camera.

Earlier, It was on April 4 this year that the couple had shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl. 

Related stories

Four Months After Welcoming A Baby Girl, Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy 

Debina Bonnerjee Takes Inspiration From 'Jab We Met' To Clap Back At Those Trolling Her On Motherhood

Debina Bonnerjee Hits Back At Trolls Who Slammed Her For Handling Her Child Carelessly

However, since their pregnancy announcement has come just four months after their first born, several fans and celebs congratulated them. However, there were some who thought the couple should have 'given time' to Lianna, thereby questioning Debina’s second pregnancy.

Recently, when the actress conducted a 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, a social media user pointed out that she should have waited before having another child. To which, she shut down the user by saying, “Am also asking, what do people do when they have twins?", adding that the second baby has been conceived naturally.

Meanwhile, another user told her she should have waited at least a year before planning the second child, Debina quipped, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call a miracle? ABORT?"

Well, Debina certainly know to shut down people pointing fingers at her. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Choudhary Television Show Indian Television Actors Indian Television Show Television Couple Television Personality Television Actress Television Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Choudhary New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IRCTC Stock Surges Nearly 5% After Trading Ex-Dividend

IRCTC Stock Surges Nearly 5% After Trading Ex-Dividend

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?