The impact of some films is so huge that it lingers on your mind for the longest time and it also shakes you up to the core.

The story of good versus evil is centuries old, but it takes a contemporary turn in ‘Dashmi’ and raises many important and pertinent questions that we have now habitually ignore in the most casual manner. ‘Dashmi’ is like a mirror to the society, showing up its ugliest face and calling for change.

The news of minors being raped in our society has become so common these days that slowly as a society we are becoming numb and indifferent to such crimes. What is the solution when the law is unable to catch hold of such criminals and the accused roam free carrying on their day-to-day work and looking for more prey in the future?