Art & Entertainment

Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’

Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty revealed that the "raw and real stunts" in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' make him relive his teenage years as a stuntman.

Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty revealed that the "raw and real stunts" in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' make him relive his teenage years as a stuntman.

Rohit took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared two pictures from the sets of the stunt-based reality show, currently being filmed in Romania.

The first image depicted Rohit walking on the sets. The second image showcased Rohit performing a death-defying stunt on a truck, with a car on fire emerging from it. The filmmaker captioned the image: “Khatron Ke Khiladi raw and real stunts... That is what I like about my show. Makes me relive my teen years as a stuntman.”

Rohit, who is known for action comedy and masala films, has helmed blockbusters such as the 'Golmaal' franchise, the 'Singham' franchise, 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', and 'Chennai Express'. Hosting 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' since 2014, Rohit is preparing for the release of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again', the third instalment in the 'Singham' franchise. The first part premiered in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA
  2. PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security
  3. Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi
  4. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 20: UGC-NET Cancellation Sparks Row; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Kills 34; Hajj Heatstroke Death Toll Rises And More
Entertainment News
  1. Zareen Khan Wants To Explore Raw, Unconventional Roles To Harness Her Potential
  2. Raashii Khanna On Completing Decade In Tollywood: My First Brush With Fandom Happened Here
  3. Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest
  4. Pankaj Tripathi Insists Actors Are Just Puppets, Writers Or Directors Are Masters
  5. Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Third-Hand Car: 'The Driving Seat Door Would Not Open'
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Afghanistan In Super 8s
  2. India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: India Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  4. WI Vs ENG, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Bairstow Impresses Buttler With 'Senior Player's Innings'
  5. AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  2. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  3. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  4. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  5. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths