Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’

Rohit, who is known for action comedy and masala films, has helmed blockbusters such as the 'Golmaal' franchise, the 'Singham' franchise, 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', and 'Chennai Express'. Hosting 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' since 2014, Rohit is preparing for the release of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again', the third instalment in the 'Singham' franchise. The first part premiered in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.