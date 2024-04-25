Even after ‘CID’ ended in 2018, fans of the show continue to talk about it on social media. The show premiered in 1998 and since then it has managed to garner a huge fan base that loves the show to date. The iconic crime show gave the audience many memorable characters, ranging from ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet to name a few. In a recent interview, actors Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty confirmed that they are making a comeback but in an entirely new avatar.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dayanand Shetty confirmed that he will be making a comeback with Aditya Srivastava. Shetty used to play the role of Daya in the show, while Srivastava used to play the role of Abhijeet. The actor said that they will not be reprising their characters, but they will make a comeback in a new fashion. He said, “Yes, we’re making a comeback, but not as Abhijeet and Daya.”
Advertisement
Srivastava revealed that he will be a part of a travel show that will be available to watch on YouTube. He continued, “Daya and I have been partners in crime-solving for 20 years, and our bond is unbreakable. Our old CID crew came up with this brilliant idea of a travel show, and we are gearing up to launch it on YouTube in May. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with travel tales and foodie fun. We’ve already explored Satara, Maharashtra, and now we’re spicing things up in Goa!”
The actors also revealed that they have worked together in an upcoming film. They did not reveal the name of the movie but mentioned that they have finished the shoot of the film. Directed by BP Singh, ‘CID’ starred Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, and Narendra Gupta in key roles.