Art & Entertainment

CID's Daya And Abhijeet To Make A Comeback, Actors Confirm They Are Reuniting For A New Show

CID's Daya and Abhijeet are set to make a comeback. Actors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava confirmed the news.

Advertisement

X
Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava Photo: X
info_icon

Even after ‘CID’ ended in 2018, fans of the show continue to talk about it on social media. The show premiered in 1998 and since then it has managed to garner a huge fan base that loves the show to date. The iconic crime show gave the audience many memorable characters, ranging from ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet to name a few. In a recent interview, actors Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty confirmed that they are making a comeback but in an entirely new avatar.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dayanand Shetty confirmed that he will be making a comeback with Aditya Srivastava. Shetty used to play the role of Daya in the show, while Srivastava used to play the role of Abhijeet. The actor said that they will not be reprising their characters, but they will make a comeback in a new fashion. He said, “Yes, we’re making a comeback, but not as Abhijeet and Daya.”

Advertisement

Srivastava revealed that he will be a part of a travel show that will be available to watch on YouTube. He continued, “Daya and I have been partners in crime-solving for 20 years, and our bond is unbreakable. Our old CID crew came up with this brilliant idea of a travel show, and we are gearing up to launch it on YouTube in May. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with travel tales and foodie fun. We’ve already explored Satara, Maharashtra, and now we’re spicing things up in Goa!”

The actors also revealed that they have worked together in an upcoming film. They did not reveal the name of the movie but mentioned that they have finished the shoot of the film. Directed by BP Singh, ‘CID’ starred Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, and Narendra Gupta in key roles.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know