Thursday, May 19, 2022
Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise Amps Up The Festival With Jets And Star Power At The Top Gun Maverick Screening

'Top Gun: Maverick' Fans cheered for actor Tom Cruise, as the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France soared overhead.

Updated: 19 May 2022 2:34 pm

On Wednesday, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a jet plane, kicking off the celebrations with action, star power, and autograph signings on the red carpet.

Fans greeted him with cheers, while the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France soared overhead, painting the sky with red, white, and blue smoke trails, according to a report by DNA.

The cruise was in town to promote the long-awaited sequel to ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which was delayed for two years due to the coronavirus outbreak. It has brought a significant buzz to the world's largest film festival as it makes a splashy comeback for its 75th-anniversary edition.

The American actor, dressed in a tuxedo and black bowtie, hustled the red carpet crowd, signing photographs and posing for selfies. When the aircraft buzzed overhead, he posed alongside American Actresses Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, patting festival director Thierry Fremaux on the back. 

"Tom! Tom!" chanted the crowd when Cruise emerged from a black sedan earlier in the day. Since breakfast, some fans had camped out. 

"I was like, 'I have to see him, no matter what!'" A fan recalled. She held up a placard requesting tickets to the film's showing. 

A few fans had been driving since the early hours of the morning. A fan couple got up at 3 a.m. and drove from the north of England to Scotland, flying from Edinburgh to Nice and then catching a train to Cannes in time for Cruise's performance.

