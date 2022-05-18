Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur, R Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur Represent India At The Festival

Cannes 2022 has begun with great fanfare and spectacle, with India at the forefront. India is the 'Country of Honour' during the Marche Du Films, which runs concurrently with the Cannes Film Festival in France. Bollywood actor R Madhavan, Indian music composer Ricky Kej, Indian actor Vani Tripathi, CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman APAC Prasoon Joshi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur represented India on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet after actress Deepika Padukone wowed in a Sabyasachi ensemble at the Jury Call on May 1, according to a report by India Today.

In Madhavan's cinematic career, Cannes 2022 holds a particular place. On a grand stage, the actor is making his directing debut. ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, his latest feature, is set to have its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where the actor will also be representing India. Madhavan appeared for pictures on the Cannes red carpet alongside Kej, Tripathi, Joshi, Thakur, Siddiqui, and Kapur, representing India.

"A historic moment as India the 1st ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes gets set to manifest into the ‘content hub of the world and the preferred ‘post-production hub’ for global filmmakers (sic)" Anurag Thakur wrote with a collection of photographs.

On May 17, Madhavan and his ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ crew landed in Cannes. Madhavan is the writer, director, and producer of the film. If you're curious about the film's release date, a source told IndiaToday.in exclusively, "R Madhavan's film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will have its world premiere on May 19 at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It is not a regular screener that will be shown to the guests. Rocketry's world premiere will be a huge deal for any Indian film.”

The film will be released in theatres on July 1, 2022.